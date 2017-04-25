A mum explained she doesn’t baby-proof her home as she believes kids will learn boundaries without having restrictions like baby gates.

Abby Plested, 23, from Auckland, New Zealand, who is mum to Houston, three and Goldie Grace, three months, told Stuff her best baby-proofing hack for dreamy homes would be: “Don’t baby-proof. Let them learn and they won’t do it again.”

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, she said: “There is a place and a need to baby-proof some parts of your home however, I think you can go over the top with it.

“I have never put baby gates up in my home or stairs because I think it’s important for the baby to learn boundaries without these.”