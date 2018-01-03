A mum’s genius hack has been a hit with new parents because it solves the problem of having to get up to soothe a baby who’s crying because they’ve lost their dummy in the night.

Laura Gerson, 37, from Essex, has been using this trick with her daughter Amelia, who turns one at the end of January, since she was three months old.

She shared a photo on the Facebook group ‘The Motherload’ as it was a “hit”, getting thousands of shares, comments and likes.

“Some mums had done this already and found it helpful, some hadn’t thought of it and loved it,” she told HuffPost UK.

Thankfully the hack is quite simple: Leave dummies scattered around the cot so your child can find one if theirs has fallen out in the night.