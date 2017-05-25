A mum was shocked when she received a note home from school about the “high sugar” snack she had put in her daughter’s lunchbox.

The mum, from Australia, had put sultanas in the packed lunch but was told by the nursery that it was “unacceptable”.

She shared the note on Facebook with the caption, according to Kidspot: “This must be a joke? Of course they are high in sugar they are fruit.”

The note has since been shared on various Facebook pages with parents debating about whether they agree with the messaging.