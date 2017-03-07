More than 90% of mums in the UK admit to feeling lonely since having children.

In a survey of 2,025 mothers by video parenting site ChannelMum.com, 54% also admitted they felt more “friendless” since giving birth.

Many are suffering in silence, as three in five admitted to trying to hide their feelings and 38% have never told their partner.

The majority (80%) of mothers said they want more “mummy friends” however, 30% said they have never started a conversation with another mother that led them to becoming friends.

In response, Channel Mum has launched their #CMYANA (Channel Mum ‘You Are Not Alone’ challenge) campaign, to help connect mums online and offline.

“We all know having a child takes a physical toll on your body, but it can take a mental toll too,” said Siobhan Freegard, founder of ChannelMum.

“It’s terrifying that in our connected ‘always on’ society, nine in ten mums still feel isolated and lonely, often with deeply troubling consequences.”