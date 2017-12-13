Nadine Dorries has launched an extraordinary attack on fellow Tory MPs who voted against the Government on Brexit, arguing they should be deselected and “never allowed to stand as MPs again”.

On Wednesday night, 309 MPs voted in favour of putting into law that MPs would get a meaningful vote on the Brexit deal agreed with Brussels.

Just 305 MPs sided with the Government, giving the rebels victory and with it Theresa May’s first Parliamentary defeat as Prime Minister.

Some 12 Tory MPs voted against the Government, including vice chair of the Conservative Party Stephen Hammond, who was sacked from the position after his rebellion.

Dorries, a pro-Brexit MP, wrote on Twitter: “Tonight, the Tory rebels have put a spring in Labour’s step, given them a taste of winning, guaranteed the party a weekend of bad press, undermined the PM and devalued her impact in Brussels.

“They should be deselected and never allowed to stand as a Tory MP, ever again.”