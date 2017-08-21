NASA’s coverage of the total solar eclipse has been, it’s fair to say, excellent. The space agency however took things to a whole new level when its official Moon account on Twitter decided to do this:

HA HA HA I’ve blocked the Sun! Make way for the Moon. #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/nZCoqBlSTe — NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) August 21, 2017

That’s right. It should come as absolutely no shock to you that this has gone down an absolute storm with the internet many of whom reached out to congratulate NASA.

Someone's got jokes. — PBS Digital Studios (@PBSDS) August 21, 2017

It’s highly unlikely anyone’s going to top this so for the sake of everyone it’s probably best to just sit back and enjoy the eclipse itself. This is the first nationwide total solar eclipse to take place across the United States since 1918.

What is a total solar eclipse? A total solar eclipse takes place when the Moon’s orbit places it directly between the Earth and the Sun. This is different to a lunar eclipse which takes place when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon.

Mike Blake / Reuters

A solar eclipse creates two large shadows: The umbra and the penumbra. As it reaches Earth the umbra will get smaller, creating a dark spot, this is the total solar eclipse. The penumbra on the other hand gets larger, covering huge swathes of the planet with a partial solar eclipse. Here are some of the best pictures so far: