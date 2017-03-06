Natalie Portman has given birth to her second child with her husband Benjamin Millepied and revealed the newborn’s name.

The 35-year-old, who is also mum to five-year-old Aleph with Millepied, sparked rumours she’d welcomed her daughter when she didn’t attend the Oscars, despite being nominated for Best Actress.

A representative for the couple told CNN: “Natalie Portman and her husband, Benjamin Millepied, welcomed a baby girl, Amalia Millepied, on 22 February.

“Mother and baby are happy and healthy.”