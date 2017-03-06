Netflix Is Working On Technology That Will Let You Decide The End Of A Show

Didn’t like the way ‘Breaking Bad’ ended? Soon you could stop your pointless shouting at the television over the final episode of your favourite show, as the TV-streaming service finally lets viewers get their hands on the script.

Netflix has announced that subscribers could soon be able to decide what they watch, with a potential interactive feature that lets you decide how the plot develops.

The idea - reminiscent of childhood ‘Choose Your Own Adventure’ books, where readers got to skip to the page they wanted to read – would see the Netflix let you decide whether you want a happy ending or a little bit more drama.

According to the Daily Mail, a source said: “We’re doing work on branch narratives so you are actually making choices as you watch. All the content will be there, and then people will have to get through it in different ways.”

Netflix, who make lots of their own original programs, including ‘The Crown’ and ‘House of Cards’ would require actors to film all the variations of the plot so that all the content is ready to be watched.