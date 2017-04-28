An unlikely punctuation row has erupted over the new £5 note following claims there is a “grammar error” printed on the currency. The Telegraph ran a story on Friday with the headline: “The new £5 note has a major grammar blunder...But have you spotted it?” It featured criticism from literature experts, who took issue with the quote from Winston Churchill which appears on the note. The new polymer currency, which was brought into circulation in September last year, includes the famous quote: “I have nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears and sweat.”

PA Archive/PA Images A row has erupted over punctuation on the new £5 note, featuring Winston Churchill.

But it seems some have taken issue with the fact that this does not appear in quotations marks and does not include a full stop. Initial artwork for the note originally included quotation marks. The Telegraph quoted Dr Tara Stubbs, an English lecturer at the University of Oxford, as saying: “It is a bit peculiar because it looks like its the Five Pounds that’s speaking and not Winston Churchill. There should be quotation marks and full stop, definitely.” She added that this was “condescending”.

PA Archive/PA Images Former Bank of England governor Mervyn King with the note's original artwork (including quotation marks) when it was unveiled

Professor Alan Smithers, head of the centre for education and employment research at the University of Buckingham, also claimed that we are now living “in a post-punctuation world created by big institutions”. But it seems few people were that fussed about the issue. HuffPost UK understands the Bank of England has not received any complaints about the apparent problems. Many Twitter users also failed to get too upset about the Telegraph’s story, with some pointing out the difference between punctuation and grammar.

What a foolish story by @Telegraph, which doesn't understand what grammar is. At least it quotes a real grammarian. https://t.co/FtlfdBarMj — Oliver Kamm (@OliverKamm) April 28, 2017

The country is in a complete mess and the Torygraph is worried about punctuation! You couldn't make it up! https://t.co/QGjmsc0ru3 — David Wray (@DavidWray) April 28, 2017

What a load of stupid nonsense https://t.co/U9YCIiXGsh — Rebecca J (@chasing_ling) April 28, 2017

"It looks like the five pounds that's speaking"



Really, in what Oxford world does that really happen?https://t.co/SivuKxYsVv — David Mead (@SeethingMead) April 28, 2017

Why we need less pedants



'It looks like the note's saying it not Churchill.' It really doesn'thttps://t.co/6aYeBZgvxf — Bill Dornan (@BillDornan) April 28, 2017

Glad to see us grammar freaks are as big on the big picture stuff as ever.https://t.co/0mSMyxxMEm — Zoya Sheftalovich (@zoyashef) April 28, 2017