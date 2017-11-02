Striking photos from the occupied West Bank have revealed street artist Banksy’s latest work - a royal “apology” engraved on Israel’s barrier for Britain’s endorsement 100 years ago for the establishment of a Jewish homeland in Palestine. The inscription from the anonymous street artist was unveiled by an actor dressed as the Queen at a mock tea party for Palestinian children at the artist’s Walled Off Hotel in Bethlehem, Reuters reports. “Er ... Sorry”, read the engraving - a double entendre - on the grey Israeli-built wall. ER, standing for Elizabeth Regina, with the Roman numerals II between the two letters, is Queen Elizabeth’s royal cypher.

REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma An actor dressed as the Queen unveiled the new work

REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma Banksy threw a mock tea party at his hotel for Palestinian children

The reveal came on the eve of the centenary of the 1917 Balfour Declaration, a document which gave the support of the British government for the “establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people”. Some consider this the moment that sparked the Arab-Israeli conflict. While Israel views the document, issued by Foreign Secretary Arthur Balfour, as having opened the way for its creation in 1948, Palestine has demanded an apology from Britain over the declaration, claiming it has led to dispossession and suffering. Britain has refused to do so.

REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma The Balfour Declaration was issued 100 years ago

REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma The Israeli barrier in the West Bank, opposite Banksy's Walled Off Hotel