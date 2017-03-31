The NHS has a target that 92% of patients should be treated within 18 weeks of referral by their GP.

But the NHS has not hit this target since February 2016 and performance has been slipping since then.

Stevens said: “We are saying that we expect that the number of operations that the NHS pays for will continue to go up, but we recognise that - right now about nine out of 10 people get their operations in under 18 weeks - in some parts of the country that will be under pressure.

“We won’t second-guess what that looks like, we want to try and keep short waits in the system where we can.

“We do expect and we do say here there is a trade off here ... We do expect there will be some marginal lengthening of waiting lists but this will still represent a strong, quick waiting times experience compared to 10 years ago, let alone 20.”

Stevens said demand on the health service was growing, which had led to tough decisions.

He said: “What we are saying is that we have a health service that is bigger year on year.. What we also recognise is that a combination of a growing and ageing population, the number of new treatments that are coming on and the rise in demand being experienced means that we have to make some choices.”

Stevens declined to say “anything new” on whether he was happy with Government funding for the NHS.

In January, Stevens told MPs it would be “stretching it” to say the NHS got more money than it asked for from ministers.

Now, Stevens said: “What we say here is that we accept that the 2017/18 budget for the National Health Service is fixed, and so we’ve set out what we intend to do within the budget that’s available.”