A junior doctor’s attempts to educate the public on the extent of the crisis in the NHS has been viewed more than 1.5 million times. Dr Dominic Pimenta produced the animated clip in an effort to combat “misinformation” about the health service in the run up to June’s general election. “I think there’s an awful lot of blunt misinformation and misconceptions about the NHS,” he told HuffPost. “Trying to capture an audience long enough to explain some of the complexities simply is actually very difficult.

“I hope people are simply responding to it’s clarity on the topic, and an urgent need to focus on this as a society.” “All I wanted from this video is for people to make informed choices, especially coming up to the election,” he added. “Informed consent is the bedrock of medicine - I would ask those watching and sharing to simply acknowledge the huge scale of the problem, decide for themselves their priorities in how they vote, and then go ahead and do so. “Part of the reasoning behind the video was to try and engage traditional non-voters to go to the polls on June 8th.”

Dominic Richard/Facebook Dr Dominic Pimenta (right) created the video to explain the NHS crisis