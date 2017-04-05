NHS And Social Care Faces Turmoil Unless Funding Pumped In, Warns Lords Report

A “shocking” lack of planning by the Government is placing the future of the health service at risk, a Lords committee warned today.

A damning report from the House of Lords called for a cash boost to stop the NHS and social care services from deteriorating.

It warned low-paid nurses and carers are leaving the health service as they approach a decade of miserly pay increases.

Health funding has come under scrutiny since the General Election, and in January NHS chief Simon Stevens said it was wrong for the Prime Minister to claim the organisation had received more money than it had asked for.

The Lords Committee on the Long-term Sustainability of the NHS and Adult Social Care also recommended the creation of an independent body to establish a 20-year plan for health care in the UK.

As well as blasting the Government for poor coordination between the NHS and social care, peers slammed politicians from all parties for “short sightedness” when it comes to health care policies.

Labour welcomed the report, while the Government insisted it was committed to a “world-class” health service.

Committee chair Lord Patel, who is not aligned to a party, was damning in his criticism of the Government, and said: “The Department of Health at both the political and official level is failing to think beyond the next few years.

“There is a shocking lack of long-term strategic planning in the NHS.

“This short sightedness stems from the political importance of the NHS and the temptation for politicians to reach for short-term fixes not long-term solutions.

He added: “We also need to recognise the NHS will need more money.

“NHS spending will need to rise at least as fast as GDP for 10 years after 2020.

“One area where more spending will be required is on pay for lower paid staff.

“We are in an increasingly competitive international market for health professionals and a decade of pay constraint in the NHS has damaged morale and made it difficult to train and recruit the staff we need.”

As well as calling for the creation of an “independent Office for Health and Care Sustainability”, the report makes clear that unless there is a cross-party consensus on funding and reform, the UK’s health service will never be at its best.