Poor Nick Robinson suffered a very unfortunate slip of the tongue while discussing Philip Hammond on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme. The presenter meant to use the Chancellor’s nickname “Spreadsheet Phil”. But poor Robinson accidentally ended up saying “Spreadshit Phil” instead.

Ouch. He quickly corrected himself but it was too late - the slip-up was noted by many listeners

Ah wonderful. Nick Robinson describing the chancellor 'spreadshit Phil Hammond.... sorry, spreadsheet Phil I should say'... @BBCr4today — Lachlan Goudie (@lachlangoudie) March 9, 2017

Could've sworn I just heard Nick Robinson make an unfortunate slip by calling Hammond "Spreadshit Phil".New hashtag is born! #SpreadshitPhil — Fraser Tyndall (@fraser_tyndall) March 9, 2017

Enjoyed Nick Robinson's Freudian slip on the Today Programme, calling Phillip Hammond 'Spreadshit Phil' rather than 'Spreadsheet Phil'! — Sam Holden (@sammyjets) March 9, 2017

Let's start a campaign to make spreadshit one of those words of the year. 2017's omnishambles. Wondering how to use it in a sentence https://t.co/DWu98QBhqM — Katie Allen (@KatieAllenGdn) March 9, 2017

At 8.58am, the presenter on @BBCRadio4 said 'spreadshit' rather than spreadsheet and it was glorious. — Annabel Giles (@Annabel_Giles) March 9, 2017