Pascal Lauener / Reuters George Soros is funding the ant-Brexit Brest for Britain campaign.

Nick Timothy, Theresa May’s former chief of staff, has hit back at accusations he was engaging in “anti-semitic conspiracy theories” after he contributed to a report detailing how billionaire investor George Soros has backed an anti-Brexit campaign. The involvement of Soros in the Brest for Britain group was reported on the front page of the Daily Telegraph on Thursday morning. According to the newspaper, Soros has donated £400,000 its campaign. Best for Britain chairman Lord Malloch-Brown, a former minister and diplomat, said the group had followed rules governing financial contributions “to the letter”.

PA Wire/PA Images Nick Timothy has dismissed accusations against him.

Timothy, who backed the Leave cause, used his column in the newspaper to claim the group wanted to bring down May’s government. Jonathan Portes, a professor and former senior government economist, suggested on Twitter that Timothy was playing into “anti-semitic” theories about Soros. Timothy hit back and told Portes the answer is no” and said he “withdraw the insinuation/allegation”. Sir Eric Pickles, the former Tory cabinet minister who is the the prime minister’s Special Envoy for Post-Holocaust “ludicrous”.

Are the @Telegraph & @NickJTimothy really endorsing the Hungarian government's anti-semitic conspiracy theories about George Soros? https://t.co/TJgGBQf4zp — Jonathan Portes (@jdportes) February 7, 2018

I haven’t written about Hungary and you should withdraw your insinuation/accusation. If you read my column you will see I have written about the objectives of the anti-Brexit campaign and nothing else. https://t.co/ZsDYawrYDX — Nick Timothy (@NickJTimothy) February 7, 2018

Are you saying you do not endorse & repudiate the quoted text? If so, I will happily accept that and redirect the question at the Telegraph only. https://t.co/YPSyZnjQLu — Jonathan Portes (@jdportes) February 7, 2018

Stop doing the Portes Thing, Jonathan. You accused me of something based on something Sam B has since corrected, so withdraw the insinuation/allegation. https://t.co/NeeaulkJfU — Nick Timothy (@NickJTimothy) February 7, 2018

I've been asked, quite reasonably, by @NickJTimothy to point out that he did not write the box accompanying his column that appears to endorse the Hungarian government's anti-semitic conspiracy theories. Let's hope he asks the @Telegraph to apologise. https://t.co/6E5YjILXsV — Jonathan Portes (@jdportes) February 7, 2018

You asked whether I endorse an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory. The answer is no, and as you know I haven’t even written about Hungary. So withdraw, please. https://t.co/aMpNvwQ1VY — Nick Timothy (@NickJTimothy) February 7, 2018

@NickJTimothy @Telegraph we have known each other for a good years, we were on opposite sides during the EU referendum, the idea that you would endorse Antisemitism views is ludicrous. You are a consistent friend of Israel. Nasty smears add nothing to arguments — Sir Eric Pickles (@EricPickles) February 8, 2018