    Nicki Minaj Stars In H&M's Fairytale Christmas Advert

    That's 'Wisest Thingy,' to you.

    09/11/2017 10:28 GMT

    Nicki Minaj is the star of H&M’s new Christmas campaign. 

    The singing superstar will flex her acting muscles in a modern take on the dream fairytale. 

    While H&M has so far only shared a glimpse of the video, some of the gorgeous images are already here. 

    HM

    The film will feature a family narrative that touches on the classic theme of good versus evil. 

    Minaj is both the mother to an adorable and brave little girl, and a fabulous fairy called Wisest Thingy. 

    But Minaj promises that the story won’t feature a damsel in distress.

    “I love the film’s over all empowering message,” said Minaj. “I love seeing this young girl become the champion that lives in all of us.”

    The full version of the film will go live on hm.com on 28 November. 

    “There’s always magic in the air during the holidays,” Minaj added. 

    HM

