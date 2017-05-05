More than a third (39%) said this had knocked their confidence and warned it risks putting them off politics.

A Girlguiding study found two-fifths (41%) of girls age nine to 16 across the UK think there has been a rise in media sexism in the last six months.

Nicola Sturgeon has backed a campaign calling for action after a study found sexist coverage risks putting girls off politics.

Around two-thirds (62%) said sexist coverage negatively effects young people’s views of girls and young women.

Following the Daily Mail’s “Legs-it” headline comparing First Minister Sturgeon and Prime Minister Theresa May’s legs, Girlguiding Scotland is calling for the media to focus on “opinions, not pins” and stop discussing politicians’ appearances.

The charity also wants to ensure young women are included in debates and their views are represented in political coverage.

Sturgeon is backing the campaign and said the figures should be a “wake-up call” for all parties and those covering politics.

She said: “It is unacceptable that women and girls continue to face sexist attitudes that are putting them off playing a full role in our society and it is incumbent on all of us to work to change that.

“That doesn’t just mean an end to sexist attitudes but an end to the focus on appearances and family life and to the macho- aggressive language that is used far too often in politics.

“I want to see as many young women and girls involved in politics as possible and as First Minister I know I have a responsibility to lead by example.

“I want to send a strong message to all girls and young women in Scotland - that if you work hard, the sky is the limit, and there should be no platform off limits to any young girl.”