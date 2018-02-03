Ireland has been “humiliated” by the EU, Nigel Farage has said.

The former Ukip leader called for a eurosceptic mobilisation to win votes off pro-EU politicians in the next European elections and said there was a democratic deficit in the national debate.

During his Dublin visit he recalled the austerity of the post-2008 European bailout of the Irish state and urged citizens to rebel against Brussels.

The MEP said: “What on earth is going on in the politics of this country?

“How much more humiliated can the Irish nation be than for years being run by the Troika?”