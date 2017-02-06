Getty Laure Ferrari.

“She is someone I have worked with and known well for a long time who wanted somewhere to stay for a week that wouldn’t cost her any money. It’s a working relationship,” he was quoted as saying.The Sun also reports Farage was spotted leaving his house without his wedding ring on Sunday.

Last November the Electoral Commission announced it was opening an investigation into whether Ukip had accepted “impermissible donations” from IDDE and the Alliance for Direct Democracy in Europe (ADDE), the political party it is affiliated to. It followed an audit by the European Parliament which concluded that ADDE and IDDE used EU grant funding for the benefit of Ukip in breach of its rules.The claims have been strongly contested by Ukip.

Dylan Martinez / Reuters Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage poses for a picture during an interview with Reuters at his Westminster office in London, September 21, 2016.

Ferrari, who first became involved in politics as a result of a chance meeting with Farage 10 years ago while she was working as a waitress in Strasbourg, said she had been forced to move out of her own flat after the European Parliament stopped IDDE’s funding. “I have no trustworthy friends in London who could have hosted me. I asked and he accepted. He is just trying to be helpful,” she told The Mail on Sunday.

Gareth Fuller/PA Wire Kirsten Farage, the wife of former UKIP leader Nigel Farage, leaves the family home at Downe, Kent on Sunday.