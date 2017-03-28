All Sections
    • NEWS
    28/03/2017 11:47 BST | Updated 28/03/2017 14:01 BST

    Nigel Farage Promises To Leave Britain If Brexit Goes Badly

    Everyone is either furious or overjoyed.

    Nigel Farage has promised to leave Britain if it turns out Brexit is a “disaster”. 

    The former Ukip leader was quizzed on Monday by an angry Remain-voting caller on his weekly LBC radio show.

    ‘Tony’ challenged him on what would happen if the country’s divorce from the EU turned out to be a catastrophe.

    ADRIAN DENNIS via Getty Images
    Nigel Farage could soon become an emigrant

    Farage was asked if he would apologise and quit politics if - “two or three years down the line” - expert forecasts of an “economic disaster” triggered by Brexit came true.

    The MEP refused to do so, saying: “There isn’t much of a tradition here...”. 

    “I see hardly anyone resigning. I see hardly anyone apologising.

    He added:

    If Brexit is a disaster I will go and live abroad. I will go and live somewhere else." Nigel Farage

    But Farage assured the caller that would never happen anyway as Brexit “isn’t going to be a disaster”.

    “We’ve just managed to get ourselves on a lifeboat off the Titanic,” he added.

    Reaction to the MEP’s hint he could emigrate was met with a mixed reaction of anger and relief by social media users.

    It is not the first time Farage has suggested he could leave Britain after the country finally voted for Brexit, a cause he has been pursuing for over two decades.

    “If I were rich I wouldn’t be living in the middle of New York - I’d be out in Maine, somewhere coastal,” he mused in the immediate aftermath of Donald Trump’s election as US President, a feat Farage also campaigned for.

    Conversations