Nigel Farage is to host a daily radio show of political debate on LBC, perhaps a brave choice considering some of his previous appearances on the station. The former Ukip leader was previously tipped by US president-elect Donald Trump as a potential ambassador to Washington and on Tuesday said he would “rather fancy” taking Sir Ivan Rogers’ job as UK permanent representative to the EU - a post now filled by Sir Tim Barrow. His new job will instead see him present an hour-long week-night phone-in on LBC radio.

The Nigel Farage Show will be full of opinions, callers and reaction, as well as my nightly Final Thought on the events of the day. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) January 5, 2017

I can't wait to start this new daily show. I invite listeners to agree with me, challenge me & together we can lead Britain’s conversation. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) January 5, 2017

Well, he’ll be hoping it goes better than these five appearances... 1) The Trick Question

Farage was left floundering during his LBC call-in show last July when a member of the public set up a rather sneaky trick question. Richard from Pembrokeshire initially appeared to be agreeing with the Ukip leader’s often-asserted stance that foreigners in the UK should make an effort to speak English. He said: “I was just going back to a point you said earlier about integration and how important it is and one of my big concerns is people coming to this country and not actually learning English - I don’t see how you can integrate if you don’t learn the language of the country. Farage said he “couldn’t agree more” and retold his infamous story about feeling “awkward while on a train where people were speaking foreign languages”. Richard then dropped his punchline. He said: “Just on that, I was wondering why you’ve spent more than 20 years living in Belgium and yet you don’t speak a word of Flemish, German or French?” Farage replies: “How do you know that?” When questioned further about his linguistic skills Farage said he is “very good with a French wine list”. Richard then takes the opportunity to get in another dig: “You drink Chateau Margaux on expenses at £100 a bottle!” Farge ends with: “I’m not a brilliant linguist, I’ll admit to it.” 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 2) ‘He Would Know More About Extremists Than Me’ After the Berlin terror attack last December, Farage sparked outrage after hitting back at the husband of murdered MP Jo Cox on LBC after the following Twitter exchange.

Terrible news from Berlin but no surprise. Events like these will be the Merkel legacy. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) December 20, 2016

@Nigel_Farage blaming politicians for the actions of extremists? That's a slippery slope Nigel — Brendan Cox (@MrBrendanCox) December 20, 2016

When asked about Cox’s comments during an interview on LBC that morning, Farage responded: “Yes well of course he would know more about extremists than me, Mr Cox.

“He backs organisations like Hope not Hate who masquerade as being lovely and peaceful but actually pursue violent and very undemocratic means.

“And I’m sorry Mr Cox but it is time people start taking responsibility for what happened. Mrs Merkel has directly caused a whole number of social and terrorist problems in Germany, it’s about time we confronted that truth.”

I've just seen Farage's comments to Brendan Cox.Don't know why I'm upset Farage is a lying racist in cheap suit of knock off authenticity — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) December 20, 2016

The UK's hate-monger-in-chief attacks a man whose wife was murdered by a neo-Nazi & criticises a group that fights hatred... https://t.co/ikmQ4w5PrY — Andrew Stroehlein (@astroehlein) December 20, 2016

I've never been especially bothered by Farage but this is a Hitlerian sycophant burrowing so far up Trump's arse only his feet are visible. https://t.co/lEsN7AqHAk — Giles Coren (@gilescoren) December 20, 2016

3) The Absolute Car Crash

This was an absolute blinder - so horrific then-Ukip communications director Patrick O’Flynn tried to cut it short.

Back in 2014 Farage was being questioned by James O’Brien about the “avalanche” of controversial comments made by his candidates for local elections such as this:

Surely this message from a #UKIP councillor about shooting gay people is a criminal offence @Glos_Police? #LGBT pic.twitter.com/R4cpTm8ncI — Joseph Willits (@josephwillits) May 16, 2014

Farage said he was “perfectly happy for us to have a debate about our idiots” but complained that other political parties were not subject to the same level of scrutiny as his was.

As the interview continued Ukip communications director Patrick O’Flynn intervened in an attempt to get the programme shut down. “We had an agreement and you’ve massively overrun,” he said. But his protests were ignored.

I note @Nigel_Farage forgot mention his car crash interview with @mrjamesob on @LBC about his times on the station. — Patrick Raeburn (@PatrickRaeburn) January 5, 2017

It managed to get even worse as O’Brien took Farage to task over his previous remarks that he felt uncomfortable when he heard people speaking languages other than English.

When asked whether that meant he felt awkward when his German wife spoke German not English, he replied: “I don’t suppose she speaks it on the train.”

It may be nearly 20mins long but the full clip, above, is worth the time.

Listening to Nigel Farage's full "car crash interview"... I think it should be called a "train wreck interview". #lbc — Will Bowling (@Willdbow) May 18, 2014

4) ‘Britain’s Most Hated Man’

LBC Farage battles back against a caller.

In early December last year, Farage was given a roasting by the first caller on his LBC radio show, where he was standing in for Katie Hopkins. The caller identifying himself as Paul said he pulled over and called the show when he realised who was in the presenter’s chair. He said: “In a year or a year and a half’s time, you will be Britain’s most hated man. I’m an average guy, I’ve got four children, I’ve got my son in the back of the car asking me: are Mexicans rapists? My son is scared.

“I remember you saying: ‘We’ve got our country back.’ Well my country is gone. I’ve got Polish friends being told to go home.”

@HuffPostUKPol Don't worry Nigel, Tony Blair is planning a comeback so you'll soon lose that "most hated man" label. — Vas (@tavonyms) November 28, 2016

Farage stood his ground, replying: “Show your son the two speeches that Trump has given to the nation in the last week where he has been absolutely magnanimous in victory. He’s talked about being the President for all Americans. “Sometimes things get said in election campaigns that are bitter, heated and I think people are quite capable - Donald Trump himself - of, at times, going over the top. “But I would urge you Paul, if your son is scared about the next US President, look at those addresses to the nation. “I hope it sets your mind at rest at least a little bit.” 1) The Reaction To His New Show Technically not an appearance but within minutes of the announcement of his new LBC show, a number of people had made their feelings abundantly clear.

O’Brien, who has made no secret of his distaste for Farage’s politics, retweeted the following.

When you were going for UK Ambassador to the US, but Nazi Alan Partridge is going to have to do. pic.twitter.com/5MNiRKRZBe — Drowned in moonlight (@Scriblit) January 5, 2017

Others also chipped in topic ideas.

Can I call in and discuss MEP's that never fucking turn up for work and claim a wage? @Nigel_Farage @LBC — Ken Shabby MBE (@MrKenShabby) January 5, 2017

To be fair, many people are enthusiastic about the new slot.

@Nigel_Farage @LBC well done nigel as a london cabbie i will tune in every night can't wait to listen to you giving the lefties what for — pirate (@DBaldyman) January 5, 2017

@Nigel_Farage @LBC Oh that is the most excellent news. We'll all be listening in this house. — Margarita Pracatan (@MargaritaPraca2) January 5, 2017

Speaking on Farage’s new job, the Liberal Democrats questioned whether the role - presented largely from LBC’s studios in London - was compatible with his duties as a member of the European Parliament. “Shouldn’t he be, you know, turning up to his office in the European Parliament?” said a Lib Dem spokesman. “If not, maybe he could donate his MEP salary to the NHS?” Mr Farage has previous radio experience hosting phone-in programmes and standing in for other presenters on LBC, and has this week been hosting a late-night show on the station, reports the Press Association. He said: “If 2016 was exciting, then this year could be tumultuous with President Trump, Article 50, elections all over Europe and maybe a eurozone crash. I can’t wait to start my daily show on LBC and I invite listeners to agree with me or challenge me and together we can lead Britain’s conversation.” :: The Nigel Farage Show will be on LBC radio at 7pm Monday-Thursday from January 9.