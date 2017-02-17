Nigel Farage has told Paul Nuttall it is crucial to the future of Ukip that he wins the Stoke by-election next week.

“I don’t think anybody for one moment can underplay just how important, just how fundamental, that by election is for the futures of both the Labour Party and indeed of Ukip too - it matters and it matters hugely,” Farage told the Ukip Spring conference today.

Nuttall’s campaign to be elected MP for Stoke-on-Trent Central risked being derailed this week after he was forced to admit claims made on his website in his name that he lost “close personal friends” in the Hillsborough tragedy were not true.

Farage’s comments will add to the pressure on his successor as party leader to win on Thursday.