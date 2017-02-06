PA Kirsten Farage, left, revealed she and her husband Nigel, right, have been 'separated' for years

Nigel Farage’s wife confirmed today she and her husband have led “separate lives” for years. Kirsten Farage said the former Ukip leader moved out of their family home in Kent “a while ago”. It was reported earlier today that Farage was sharing his London house with a French politician who heads a think tank at the centre of an investigation into the alleged illegal funding of Ukip.

Gareth Fuller/PA Wire Kirsten Farage leaves the family home in Kent after reports that Nigel Farage shared his London home with a French politician

In a statement today, Mrs Farage said: “My husband and I have lived separate lives for some years and he moved out of the family home a while ago. “This is a situation that suits everyone and is not news to any of the people involved.” The couple married in 1999 after Farage’s divorce from his first wife. They have two children together. A Sunday newspaper reported this weekend that Laure Ferrari - who runs the Institute for Direct Democracy in Europe (IDDE) - had been living in the former Ukip leader’s house in Chelsea for the past week.

Farage told the paper that he was helping Ferrari out because she needed accommodation and had nowhere else to stay. The Sun reported Farage left the house without his wedding ring. But last November the Electoral Commission announced it was opening an investigation into whether Ukip had accepted “impermissible donations” from IDDE and the Alliance for Direct Democracy in Europe (ADDE), the political party it is affiliated to.

JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN via Getty Images Laure Ferrari runs the Institute for Direct Democracy in Europe and had been living in the former Ukip leader’s house in Chelsea