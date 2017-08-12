Boris Johnson has said the regime of Kim Jong Un is responsible for the crisis over North Korea’s nuclear programme and must now “fix it”. In a series of posting on his Twitter feed, the Foreign Secretary said Britain was working with the United States and allies in the region to find a diplomatic solution to the stand-off between Pyongyang and Washington.

The North Korean regime is the cause of this problem and they must fix it — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) August 12, 2017

The international community is shoulder to shoulder in ensuring North Korea stops its aggressive acts. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) August 12, 2017

We are working with the US and our partners in the region to bring this crisis to a diplomatic end. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) August 12, 2017

Johnson’s intervention came as Chinese President Xi Jinping appealed to both sides for calm amid fears the worsening war of words between North Korea and the US could lead to a military conflict with catastrophic consequences for the region, the Press Association reported. In a telephone conversation with Donald Trump, he urged both sides to avoid words or actions that could worsen the situation. The Americans have been pressing China to pressure North Korea into abandoning its nuclear programme amid fears that it is close to developing a missile which could hit the US mainland. State-run China Central Television quoted Xi as telling the president that the “relevant parties must maintain restraint and avoid words and deeds that would exacerbate the tension on the Korean Peninsula”.

STR via Getty Images Boris Johnson said the regime of Kim Jong Un is responsible for the crisis over North Korea’s nuclear programme