All hail Susanna Reid, for she has finally done what the nation has wanted for months, by gagging Piers Morgan.
The ‘Good Morning Britain’ host did us all a favour when she and Piers made an appearance at the National Television Awards on Wednesday (25 January).
As the pair came on stage to present the Best Daytime Show award, there was something amiss - for once, Piers had his mouth firmly shut.
Explaining why her co-presenter was bound in a black gag, Susanna said: “It’s been a controversial week on ‘Good Morning Britain’. We’ve had tears, we’ve had tantrums, we’ve even had a walk-out. So I’ve done what people have been urging me to do for quite some time - I have finally gagged Piers Morgan!”
Funnily enough, it was met with a huge cheer from the audience at the O2 Arena.
The controversy she was referring to was over Piers’ recent comments about the Women’s Marches and Ewan McGregor.
He sparked a backlash with his tweets about the protests over the weekend, claiming he was going to create a Men’s March in retaliation to “protest the creeping global emasculation of my gender by rabid feminists”.
Ewan later pulled out of a scheduled appearance on the ITV breakfast show, when he discovered Piers would be conducting the interview, prompting the presenter to pen a scathing Daily Mail column about him, in which he made a series of accusations.
The debacle also left Susanna having to defend herself against critics saying she doesn’t do enough to put her co-presenter in his place.
We can only hope the gag is here to stay.