Piers Morgan enraged supporters of Saturday’s Women’s March by suggesting he was going to organise a Men’s March to “protest the creeping global emasculation of my gender by rabid feminists”.

Thousands of people gathered in central London today and millions more attended rallies across the world to support womens’ rights - in a show of force on the first full day of Donald Trump’s presidency.

But Morgan couldn’t help but take issue with it and suggested on Twitter that he was planning a Men’s March.

The post received 14,000 Likes, much to the Good Morning Britain host’s delight, but it appeared to enrage thousands more, including his co-host Susanna Reid.