Piers Morgan enraged supporters of Saturday’s Women’s March by suggesting he was going to organise a Men’s March to “protest the creeping global emasculation of my gender by rabid feminists”.
Thousands of people gathered in central London today and millions more attended rallies across the world to support womens’ rights - in a show of force on the first full day of Donald Trump’s presidency.
But Morgan couldn’t help but take issue with it and suggested on Twitter that he was planning a Men’s March.
The post received 14,000 Likes, much to the Good Morning Britain host’s delight, but it appeared to enrage thousands more, including his co-host Susanna Reid.
Writers from the Guardian and Buzzfeed, along with singer Lilly Allen, condemned Morgan for his post which the journalist doggedly defended with a volley of personalised put-downs.
Morgan baited march supporters further by suggesting the Women’s March was “just an anti-democratic protest at Trump winning the presidency”.
Before taking a moment to enjoy the whirlpool of hatred he had stirred up.
Then he dived back in to ridicule Lily Allen, among others.
Morgan later implored those criticising and “threatening” him on Twitter to read an article in The Times on why ‘Anti-Trump marches are on the wrong path’.
Then, having seemingly spent the entire day replying to streams of abuse, Morgan then cancelled his supposed march.