    21/08/2017 11:39 BST | Updated 21/08/2017 11:44 BST

    Woman Leaves Hilarious Review Of NYX Cosmetics' Setting Spray That 'Survived' Being Hit By A Car

    She woke up like this.

    NYX’s setting spray has left quite the impression on one woman in Texas.

    When you’re interested in a particular product but haven’t taken that final step between pondering and purchasing, there’s nothing quite like word-of-mouth recommendations to alleviate doubts.

    Well, a review by Sofia from Texas did more for selling the product than NYX anticipated: 

    NYX

    The review read: “I was hit by a car and through the hit itself, the rain, the ambulance ride, and the hours in the hospital my makeup stayed completely intact the entire time.

    “When I was discharged from the hospital I had to take off my makeup and none of it had moved.

    “If this setting spray can survive being hit by a car then that’s all the proof I need and I’ll definitely be buying it again.”

    This account of the ever-lasting setting spray has got the internet hyped. 

    One fellow customer and social media user commented on Twitter: 

    Even famed beauty connoisseur Jeffree Star had to share: 

    Another woman also commented that she “actually wants to try this now because of that review.” 

    Talk about convincing. 😂

