When you’re interested in a particular product but haven’t taken that final step between pondering and purchasing, there’s nothing quite like word-of-mouth recommendations to alleviate doubts.
Well, a review by Sofia from Texas did more for selling the product than NYX anticipated:
The review read: “I was hit by a car and through the hit itself, the rain, the ambulance ride, and the hours in the hospital my makeup stayed completely intact the entire time.
“When I was discharged from the hospital I had to take off my makeup and none of it had moved.
“If this setting spray can survive being hit by a car then that’s all the proof I need and I’ll definitely be buying it again.”
This account of the ever-lasting setting spray has got the internet hyped.
Another woman also commented that she “actually wants to try this now because of that review.”
