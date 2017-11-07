One In Six Have Asked Doctors To Hide Mental Health Problems On Sick Notes, Report Finds

A panel of 250 UK GPs has found that one in six people have asked for a diagnosis of depression, anxiety or stress to be concealed on a work sick note. A supporting survey of over 2,000 UK adults found almost half of workers (45%) diagnosed with the conditions admitted they would feel uncomfortable telling their employer about it and a further three in five (59%) said they would not want any evidence of them having experienced stress, anxiety or depression on their work record. This is perhaps unsurprising as research by the charity Business in the Community (BITC) suggests that more than one million UK employees could face demotion, disciplinary or dismissal after sharing mental health issues with employers.

sturti via Getty Images

The number of patients with symptoms of depression, anxiety and stress has also risen in the last five years, according to data commissioned by Royal London. It revealed that GPs spend at least one day’s worth of consultations a week specifically discussing these conditions with their patients – yet those affected often delay seeking help. Its supporting survey of UK adults found more than half (58%) of those who experienced stress, anxiety or depression for more than a week did not visit their GP - often because they didn’t think their symptoms were severe enough or they didn’t believe doctors could help. Just two in five (38%) saw a GP within a month of experiencing symptoms and one in five (21%) said they waited more than six months before making an appointment. The research highlights that many people still see physical illness as a more legitimate reason to take time off work, meaning they are often reluctant to speak to their employer about mental health. Three quarters (74%) of workers said they are more likely to take a day off work for a physical illness such as a cold or back ache than if they were suffering from stress, anxiety or depression.