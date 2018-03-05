Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph made a big impression on Oscars viewers this year, prompting many to call for the duo to host the awards show in future years. It’s not unfair to say the first half of this year’s Academy Awards was a little on the dry side, with a chaotic stunt involving host Jimmy Kimmel grabbing a load of film stars and taking them to a nearby cinema sparking a lukewarm response. Immediately after the bedlam was over, Tiffany and Maya made their way onto the stage to present not one but two awards for Best Documentary - Short Subject and Best Live Action Short Film.

Kevin Winter via Getty Images Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph

From the second the duo appeared on stage - high heels in hand, complaining about their sore feet - they absolutely killed it, whether it was the ‘Girls Trip’ star giving a shout-out to Meryl Streep in the front row (“I want you to be my mama one day”) or their back-and-forth celebrating each other’s accomplishments on screen (“when you took a dookie in the street in ’Bridesmaids’, it changed my life”). Our favourite part, though, was when they referenced the #OscarsSoWhite controversy, jokingly assuring viewers at home that there were a lot more “white people backstage” still to come. The pair’s easy rapport had many viewers calling for them to host the show next year, particularly given how well they lifted the mood after Jimmy Kimmel’s star-studded cinema stunt didn’t quite go down as planned...

tiffany haddish and maya rudolph shoulda been presenting the whole thing tbh — oh, josie...grossie (@ultrabawl) March 5, 2018

Please let Maya and Tiffany host the #Oscars next year!!! PLEASE #BGNOscarWatchParty — chantel. (@chantellyyy) March 5, 2018

give me Tiffany and Maya commentary



all



nigh — Versha Sharma (@versharma) March 5, 2018

Next yr we need Tiffany and Maya to host the awards shows #Oscars2018 #BGNOscarWatchParty — Dora Milaje in training (@KiaCherise) March 5, 2018

@BlackGirlNerds Tiffany & Maya talking about their hilarious scenes from Girl's Trip & Bridesmaids was a funny and beautiful highlight. Two awesome, breakout comedies...the world needs more of them today! #BGNOscarWatchParty #Oscars #Oscars90 — Shemal Anthony Jayasundera (@shemjay93) March 5, 2018

tiffany haddish and maya rudolf are the only funny hosts on this show give them the entire night fgs — anna leszkiewicz (@annaleszkie) March 5, 2018

Would anyone have any objections if Kimmel just graciously turned over the rest of the night to Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph — Sam Lansky (@samlansky) March 5, 2018

I'd be fine with Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph just sticking around. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) March 5, 2018

Queen @TiffanyHaddish should host the #Oscars one day! Retweet if you agree! Let’s get her some money! — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) March 5, 2018

Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph for Oscar hosts next year or 100% go fuck yourself. — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) March 5, 2018

Can Maya Rudolph and Tiffany Haddish host next year? In ugg slippers. — Abigail Koffler (@abigailcoughler) March 5, 2018

Every other tweet in my timeline is people begging for Tiffany Haddish & Maya Rudolph to host next year and add me to the chorus. — Celeste Ng (@pronounced_ing) March 5, 2018

Thank god Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph are here to rescue us after that NOT AWKWARD AT ALL cinema sketch #Oscars — Sophie Hall (@SophLouiseHall) March 5, 2018

MAYA RUDOLPH AND TIFFANY HADDISH WHAT A PAIRING

WHAT

A

PAIRING — Shaun Kitchener (@ShaunKitchener) March 5, 2018

If that was Tiffany and Maya’s audition to host the 2019 #Oscars, then YES PLEASE. — Sam Rigby (@SDRigby) March 5, 2018

Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph are the Oscar hosts now — Jon (@prasejeebus) March 5, 2018

TIFFANY AND MAYA FOR EVERY MOVIE EVER #Oscars — Vella Lovell (@vellalovell) March 5, 2018

Tiffany previously co-presented this year’s Oscars nominations announcement, alongside Andy Serkis. Many film fans had speculated that Tiffany would receive a nod in the Best Supporting Actress category for her comedic performance in ‘Girls Trip’, though this was ultimately not the case, with the award eventually going to Allison Janney of ‘I, Tonya’ on the night.