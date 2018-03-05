Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph made a big impression on Oscars viewers this year, prompting many to call for the duo to host the awards show in future years.
It’s not unfair to say the first half of this year’s Academy Awards was a little on the dry side, with a chaotic stunt involving host Jimmy Kimmel grabbing a load of film stars and taking them to a nearby cinema sparking a lukewarm response.
Immediately after the bedlam was over, Tiffany and Maya made their way onto the stage to present not one but two awards for Best Documentary - Short Subject and Best Live Action Short Film.
From the second the duo appeared on stage - high heels in hand, complaining about their sore feet - they absolutely killed it, whether it was the ‘Girls Trip’ star giving a shout-out to Meryl Streep in the front row (“I want you to be my mama one day”) or their back-and-forth celebrating each other’s accomplishments on screen (“when you took a dookie in the street in ’Bridesmaids’, it changed my life”).
Our favourite part, though, was when they referenced the #OscarsSoWhite controversy, jokingly assuring viewers at home that there were a lot more “white people backstage” still to come.
The pair’s easy rapport had many viewers calling for them to host the show next year, particularly given how well they lifted the mood after Jimmy Kimmel’s star-studded cinema stunt didn’t quite go down as planned...
Tiffany previously co-presented this year’s Oscars nominations announcement, alongside Andy Serkis.
Many film fans had speculated that Tiffany would receive a nod in the Best Supporting Actress category for her comedic performance in ‘Girls Trip’, though this was ultimately not the case, with the award eventually going to Allison Janney of ‘I, Tonya’ on the night.