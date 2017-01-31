Owen Jones and Piers Morgan engaged in a feisty exchange of words this morning as they debated the merits of the anti-Trump protests held across the UK last night.
Fellow Good Morning Britain guest, Tory MP Philip Davies, and co-host, Susanna Reid, were left largely frozen out of the segment as the pair accused each other of hysteria and hypocrisy.
Jones began with a defence of the marches which he said were to “stand in solidarity” with those affected by Trump’s controversial refugee ban whilst also putting pressure on Theresa May to stand up to the President in opposition to the move.
Morgan retorted...
The feud continued after the show.
At least the audience was entertained.
Thousands of people brought central London to a standstill on Monday night as they gathered outside Downing Street to protest against Donald Trump.
The demonstration in the capital and cities and towns across the UK was aimed at Trump’s crackdown on immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries, and his suspension of the refugee campaign.
It was also fuelled by May’s lacklustre response, which when debated, allowed Morgan to regain a couple of points.
The exchange was so remarkable even the Daily Express was impressed with Jones.