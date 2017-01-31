Owen Jones and Piers Morgan engaged in a feisty exchange of words this morning as they debated the merits of the anti-Trump protests held across the UK last night.

Fellow Good Morning Britain guest, Tory MP Philip Davies, and co-host, Susanna Reid, were left largely frozen out of the segment as the pair accused each other of hysteria and hypocrisy.

Jones began with a defence of the marches which he said were to “stand in solidarity” with those affected by Trump’s controversial refugee ban whilst also putting pressure on Theresa May to stand up to the President in opposition to the move.

Morgan retorted...