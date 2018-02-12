Oxfam charity workers who allegedly used underage prostitutes in Haiti could be prosecuted in the UK, a former UN worker has said.

Andrew MacLeod warned “predatory paedophiles” used charities to travel to the developing world and gain access to children, and added “people need to go to jail” for authorities to tackle the issue.

After it was revealed Oxfam workers had used prostitutes in Haiti after the devastating earthquake there, some of whom may have been underage, MacLeod said they could face criminal charges in Britain, even though the crimes are alleged to have taken place abroad.