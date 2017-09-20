Pamela Anderson has never made a secret of her friendship with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, but could they be more than just good friends? It certainly sounded like that during an interview the former ‘Baywatch’ star gave on Wednesday’s ‘Good Morning Britain’.

Rex Pamela Anderson

Although she did stop short of directly confirming any romance with the political refugee, she gave the biggest hint yet that the pair are romantically involved, even admitting that she “loves” the Australian. Addressing rumours of a romance, host Piers Morgan asked the 50-year-old if they were “just friends”. Pamela told him: “Everywhere I go I have a romantic adventure. We’re friendly yes. Very friendly. I love Julian. He’s one of the most interesting people I’ve ever met. He’s very brave. And then there’s nothing sexier than courage.” Piers continued: “So there is a romance?” “I wouldn’t call it romance,” she replied. “I already have romance in my life. She added: “Can one man do it all?” before bursting into fits of giggles.

Rex

Pamela also opened up about what first attracted her to the former journalist, after they were introduced by their mutual friend Vivienne Westwood. “[Vivienne] introduced me and we got to know each other,” she explained. “ I’ve seen him for a long time now. “He is a freedom fighter. He’s, I think, one of the most important people in the world. He’s really kind of stirred up a lot and this is all just bringing truth to the surface. “People want to be angry with him and it’s kind of a distraction from what the actual material is. If you just focus on the material then you’ll see what he’s trying to do is to give true information to people.” She added: “He never compromises. He is who he is and he’s determined to help people have the information they need to make better choices and stop war. The point of it is to stop killing people, stop wars.”