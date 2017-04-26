Pampers has launched its smallest ever nappy designed specifically to meet the needs of premature babies.

The Pampers Preemie Protection Size P3 is three sizes smaller than a regular newborn nappy and is suitable for babies weighing less than 1.8lb (800g).

The nappy brand will be donating three million of its smallest nappies to UK hospitals’ neonatal units so every premature baby born has access to free nappies.

Pampers is partnering with Bliss, a UK charity for babies born premature or sick, to get the nappies to the babies that need them.

“The happy and healthy development of every baby, including the tiniest little fighters, is our priority,” said Ian Morley, commercial director at P&G, the company that owns Pampers.

“That is why when nurses asked us to design a nappy for the most vulnerable babies, we rose to the challenge.”