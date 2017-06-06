A mum’s hack for easing her son’s teething pain - without spending any money - has gone down well with parents on the internet.

Tasia Blackwell, from Ohio, US, shared a Snapchat video of her son happily sucking on what appeared to be an ice lolly.

But actually, it’s a breast milk lolly.

“Milksicle popsicle made of breastmilk,” the mum captioned the video shared on Facebook on Friday 2 June.