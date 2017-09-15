PA Wire/PA Images The president suggested the attacker was known to police

LATEST: Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack. Theresa May has taken aim at Donald Trump after the President claimed that the suspects who carried out the Parsons Green attack this morning were known to police. The Prime Minister slammed Trump’s comments about the ongoing investigation as not “helpful”, adding police and security services were still working to discover the “full circumstances” of the “cowardly attack”. The rush hour blast, which took place on the Underground’s District Line at 8.20am, left 29 people injured. Pictures on social media from the scene of the incident showed a fire in a bucket with what appeared to be wires sticking out. A police man hunt is now underway as officers continue the search for those responsible for the attack.

UK PM May responds to Pres. Trump's #ParsonsGreen tweet: "I never think it's helpful for anybody to speculate on an ongoing investigation" pic.twitter.com/LAJTh8O5A0 — CNN International (@cnni) September 15, 2017

Trump took to Twitter to comment on the situation just hours after the explosion. Writing that London had been attacked by another “loser terrorist” who was “in the sights of Scotland Yard”, he demanded that police “must be proactive” and the internet should be cut off to stop extremism.

Another attack in London by a loser terrorist.These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

Loser terrorists must be dealt with in a much tougher manner.The internet is their main recruitment tool which we must cut off & use better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

The President used his third tweet about the attack to push his so-called Muslim travel ban in the US, saying it should be “far larger, tougher and more specific”.

The travel ban into the United States should be far larger, tougher and more specific-but stupidly, that would not be politically correct! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

Asked about Trump’s comments after an emergency Cobra meeting this afternoon, May said: “I never think it’s helpful for anybody to speculate on what is an ongoing investigation. “As I have just said, the police and security services are working to discover the full circumstances of this cowardly attack and to identify all those responsible.” The Prime Minister’s response was echoed by her former chief of staff, Nick Timothy, who tweeted: “True or not - and I’m sure he doesn’t know - this is so unhelpful from leader of our ally and intelligence partner.”

PA Wire/PA Images The attack left 22 people injured, many of whom were suffering from burns

The Metropolitan Police were equally quick to dismiss Trump’s accusations that the force was aware of the attacker before the explosion, calling his comments “speculation”. A spokesperson for the force told The Independent: “We don’t even know who the suspects are so it’s a bit difficult to say. It’s just speculation.” However, Sadiq Khan refused to be drawn into the debate, saying he was “absolutely not going to go there”. The Mayor of London’s response comes just months after Trump called Khan “pathetic” in the wake of the London Bridge attacks, accusing him of telling Londoners there was “no reason to be alarmed”.

PA Wire/PA Images Sadiq Khan refused to be drawn into the debate