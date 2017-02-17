All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • PARENTS
    17/02/2017 12:03 GMT

    Dog Waits Patiently While Toddler Takes A Break To Splash Around In Puddle And We're In Love

    'Just wait right there, ok?' ❤️

    A patient dog proved he really is a man’s best friend when he stood waiting mid-walk for a toddler to splash around in a puddle.

    The toddler was caught on camera walking through a woods holding onto the dog’s lead, before being distracted by a mini puddle in the path.

    He immediately swayed towards it, pulling his dog to the side and putting the lead down to go and play.

    just wait right here, ok?

    The toddler gave his dog “the look” as if to say: “Stay there.”

    Imgur

    Then had a whale of the time running through the puddle.

    Imgur

    Next he ran back the other way.

    Imgur

    And then he did a long run-up. 

    Imgur

    After all that fun was over, the toddler picked up the lead and carried on with the dog walk.

    Imgur

    That right there is a solid friendship. 

    Also on HuffPost
    People Doing Yoga With Their Pets
    MORE:parentsfamily timePetsToddlersDogs cute things kids do

    Conversations