Paul Nuttall Gets Two Dedicated BBC Shows Ahead Of The Election - But The Greens Have None

The BBC is under-fire after handing two 30 minute election specials to Ukip leader Paul Nuttall – despite the party having no MPs and getting a hammering in the local elections.

The broadcaster has revealed details of its election coverage, including a half-hour programme dedicated to Nuttall answering questions from an audience in Bristol at 10.30pm on Sunday June 4 – just 4 days before the election.

Nuttall will also be given a 30 minute grilling by the BBC’s top interviewer Andrew Neill in the coveted 7pm slot on BBC 1 during the week beginning May 22.

Yet while the Ukip leader is a mainstay of the BBC’s election coverage, the Greens have not been given the same opportunity in the ten hours of prime time programming set aside by the broadcaster ahead of June 8 vote.

Jonathan Bartley, co-leader of the Green Party, said: “This decision by the BBC is extremely disappointing. Ukip’s vote collapsed at the local election, while the Greens made net gains across the UK.

“To see Nuttall’s party consistently handed disproportionate coverage by the broadcasters is particularly galling.

“The Green Party should be featured on these shows and the BBC should give people the opportunity to see hear what we have to say.”

He added: “This is getting beyond a joke. The BBC’s love affair with Ukip is getting embarrassing.”