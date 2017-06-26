“I attended a community engagement meeting last week where I heard directly from those who have been directly affected by this dreadful tragedy and I have to say I was absolutely moved to tears by the individual stories that were relayed to me and I have nothing but admiration for the dignity the people have shown in this adversity.

“As for us, we want to make sure that something like this never happens again and we will leave no stone unturned in making sure that this is the case. And I have to tell you that whatever we do, everything that I personally do, the voices of those people that I spoke to will be utmost in my mind as we move forward to something like this never happening again. It should never have happened in the first place and it will we will make sure it never happens again.”