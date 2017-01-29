Piers Morgan Surprised Donald Trump, Who Promised 'Muslim Ban', Has Banned Muslims

Donald Trump’s US travel ban has gone down so badly that even broadcaster Piers Morgan, one of his most vocal British cheerleaders, has condemned the policy.

In his column for MailOnline, the former newspaper editor argues the US President’s executive order “makes no sense”, pointing out none of the seven countries subject to the 90-day ban is responsible for a terror attack on the US mainland.

Terrorists who committed the 9/11 and San Bernadino attacks came from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Lebanon and Pakistan, countries which are excluded from the banned list, he points out.

The Good Morning Britain presenter does triangulate by defending his “friend” from the “absurdly exaggerated anti-Trump hysteria that greets everything he does”, but ultimately judges this is a bad move: