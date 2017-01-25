Piers Morgan has sparked outrage by insisting that it is not “unreasonable” for companies to force women to wear high heels at work.

His comments on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday came as a parliamentary report today revealed businesses are still unlawfully forcing female employees to abide by dress codes.

The broadcaster made the remarks while speaking to Nicola Thorp, who said she was sent home without pay from a top London financial company for refusing to wear high heels to the office last year.

Morgan reportedly told viewers: “Certain jobs I don’t think it’s unreasonable for them (employers) to say we don’t want you in flats showing visitors around.