Responding to a Twitter user who claimed the content of last week’s controversial encounter in Davos was “worthless”, the Good Morning Britain host dismissed asking probing questions as a “stunt”.

Piers Morgan has explained he didn’t press Donald Trump on issues such as climate change and gun crime simply because he wants to interview the President again.

People would have had so much respect for you if you pressed harder and then we're able to say, President Trump cut the interview because I pressed him on gun crime. Now THAT would have been an interesting story. And what you got out of him on climate change etc was worthless.

Sure, anyone can pull a stunt like that & burn their bridges. President Trump might be in the White House for the next 7yrs. I want to interview him again. https://t.co/6bTnRr2k7t

"I want to interview him again"....this why THAT cartoon depiction is so very accurate #brownnose

Morgan has faced accusations that the first international interview with the President was little more than a fluff piece.

I'd rather douche with a hedgehog than listen to another second of this circle-wank #TrumpMorgan

Glad to announce I’ve secured the first UK interview with Kim Jong Un! Can’t wait to ask him about his mum and where he tweets.

Pressed by another Twitter user on why he didn’t push him on gun control, Morgan insisted that he did.

Piers. You interviewed Trump and kept the subject extremely shallow and didn't have the balls to push him on gun control. Despite taking it upon yourself to treat it as a personal crusade against anyone else with an opposing view. Why?

But I did push him on gun control, so this just suggests you didn't watch the interview. https://t.co/t86bPHCSnI

During the interview, Morgan said: “People will be saying, you’re very tough on security, you want to keep Americans safe – but you don’t do anything about gun violence at all.

“That seems an irrational position for somebody who wants to keep American’s safe.”

Trump responded by talking about the Bataclan massacre, saying if “bad guys” weren’t the only ones who were armed, then “hundreds of people” wouldn’t have died.

When Morgan shot back by saying stricter UK gun laws are reflected in a dramatically lower level of gun violence that the US, Trump turned the conversation to terrorist attacks once again.

Trump concluded the segment by saying: “You know, we can go around this argument. I’m a Second Amendment person. I think you need it for security.”

Morgan claimed he was forced to stop pressing the matter at this point but did get him to speak about climate change.