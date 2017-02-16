Piers Morgan is incurring the bitter wrath of an unlikely enemy for his ongoing feud with JK Rowling.
The Good Morning Britain presenter sought to embarrass Rowling by asking the novelist behind the ‘50 Shades Of Grey’ series for some “relief”.
He tweeted E L James requesting a reprieve “from this Harry Potter crap” after a very public series of angry exchanges with Rowling.
But the response probably wasn’t what he had in mind.
James, 53, replied with an innocuous quote that on first glance could have been taken from one of her books.
But it was the follow-up post that really hit 51-year-old Morgan hard, as James revealed it was in fact a quote from a self-promoting personality in the Harry Potter books.
James’ solidarity with her fellow author was applauded by many.
It was not clear whether Morgan understood the joke, since he chided back with a comment on 50 Shades.
But that was not the first time Morgan fell foul of trying to embarrass Rowling on Twitter.
Earlier this week Rowling tweeted out a piece of praise on Tuesday, suggesting it was a Valentine and appealing to find the author.
“Could the writer let me know who he is? I’d love to thank him,” she said.
Apparently not stopping to think whether it looked familiar, Morgan retweeted it saying it was “priceless humblebrag BS”.
“Nobody plays the celebrity game more abusively or ruthless than you,” he wrote, calling her “Ms ‘Intensively Private Billionaire’”, a dig at the part of the piece that says Rowling “guards her private life intensely”.
The problem was that the piece Rowling tweeted was written by Morgan in 2010, when he included the Harry Potter author in his column ‘100 British Celebrities Who Really Matter’.