Pink wants new mums to stop feeling pressurised to lose weight after they’ve given birth.

The 37-year-old, who welcomed her second child Jameson on 26 December, shared a selfie of herself working out in the gym.

She told fans she weighs 160 pounds (72kg) at 5’3”, writing on the photo on 2 April: “By ‘regular standards’ that makes me obese.

“I know I’m not at my goal or anywhere near it after baby two but dammit I don’t feel obese.”