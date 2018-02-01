This Is How Much Plastic Is Being Wasted In Parliament

More than 1 million disposable coffee cups were purchased in Parliament last year, latest figures reveal, as campaigners urge politicians to ditch single-use plastic. Despite Theresa May launching her 25-year plan in a bid to eradicate all avoidable plastic waste in the UK by 2042, large quantities of disposable plastic are still being purchased in Parliament. Plastic straws, coffee cups, condiment sachets, plastic cutlery and disposable plastic water bottles are among the items still widely-used.

NurPhoto via Getty Images A boat made of plastic bottles, is seen outside the Parliament, in London on September 13, 2017. The boat has been built by the members of 'Surfers Against Sewage' to show the increasing amount of plastic in the seas.

In total, more than 2 million avoidable single-use plastic items were purchased by the House of Commons and the House of Lords in 2017. Plastic cutlery was the second most-purchased item after coffee cups, with a total of 398,000 being bought in Parliament. Soft drink bottles accounted for 200,584 of the single-use plastic items purchased, with 193,050 coming from the House of Commons. Environmental campaigners have urged the prime minister to lead by example in the war on plastic. Surfers Against Sewage (SAS), who obtained the figures through a Freedom of Information request, said that an immediate latte levy on disposable plastics could help reduce the number of products used. SAS also urged MPs to bring in their own reusable cup to combat waste and have launched the Plastic Free Parliament campaign.

Surfers Against Sewage

Hugo Tagholm, CEO of Surfers Against Sewage said: “The engine to drive the war on plastic waste is in the Palace of Westminster where our elected politicians can pass progressive new legislation to decouple society from its addiction to avoidable, single-use plastics. “They must also set an example in refusing avoidable plastics, and send a strong message to the world from a Plastic Free Parliament. “We hope all Members of Parliament and Peers will join us to call for a phase out of throwaway plastics to get their Houses in order.” Surfers Against Sewage has written to the speaker of the House of Commons to request that Parliament takes urgent action on plastic. Conservative MP Steve Double said: “There are many steps we can take as consumers to reduce the amount of single use disposable plastics we use. “Members of Parliament, as community and national leaders, have our own role to play in raising awareness and setting an example on this important matter. “That is why I am pleased to be working with Surfers Against Sewage and others to bring forward the Plastic Free Parliament Campaign and reduce the amount of plastic that gets used and thrown away on the Parliamentary estate.”

Stefan Rousseau - PA Images via Getty Images Environment Secretary Michael Gove holds a reusable coffee cup as he arrives in Downing Street, London.