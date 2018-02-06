Poll: Jeremy Corbyn Will Haemorrhage Votes To The Lib Dems If Labour Backs Brexit At Next Election

Jeremy Corbyn would haemorrhage votes to the Lib Dems should Labour embrace Brexit at the next election, a new poll has revealed.

According to the HuffPost UK exclusive YouGov survey for the pro-EU Best for Britain campaign group, Vince Cable’s party would surge to 18% of the vote if he pledges to oppose Brexit while Labour and the Conservatives remain committed to leaving the EU.

The poll, published on Tuesday, said a pro-Brexit Conservative Party would lead the polls on 32% with pro-Brexit Labour trailing a distant second on 22%.

Under that scenario, a pro-Remain Lib Dem party would take 26% of its increased vote share from Labour.

A separate YouGov poll carried out between 28-29 January put the Lib Dems on just 6% of the vote while the Conservatives and Labour Party were tied on 42%.