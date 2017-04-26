The Pope has warned of the dangers of power by using a rather relatable comparison - drinking gin.

Speaking in a surprise TED talk, the head of the Roman Catholic Church called for a “revolution of tenderness” and warned that leaders should act humbly or their power could ruin them.

In his speech, which was aired at the annual TED conference in Vancouver, he said: “Yes, tenderness is the path of choice for the strongest, most courageous men and women. Tenderness is not weakness; it is fortitude. It is the path of solidarity, the path of humility.

“Please, allow me to say it loud and clear: the more powerful you are, the more your actions will have an impact on people, the more responsible you are to act humbly. If you don’t, your power will ruin you, and you will ruin the other.