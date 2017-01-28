On Friday, Holocaust Memorial Day, President Trump signed an executive order banning Syrians from entering the USA and blocking refugees from six other Muslim-majority countries. The move, he said, is to “ensure that we are not admitting into our country the very threats our soldiers are fighting overseas”. Trump added: “We only want to admit those into our country who will support our country and love deeply our people.” The other countries affected are Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.

Susan Walsh/AP President Donald Trump, left, with Defense Secretary James Mattis, right, watching, explains the executive action on extreme vetting.

Here are seven reasons it is dubious, hypocritical and wrong. 1) It targets the wrong people. A 2016 report by Charles Kurzman into Muslim-American violent extremism states since 9/11 “there have been no fatalities in the United States caused by extremists with family backgrounds in these countries”. It adds: “Since 9/11, only 23 percent of Muslim-Americans involved with violent extremist plots had family backgrounds in these seven countries.”

Handout/ABACA USA Dzhokhar Tsarnaev aged 19 at the time of the bombing.

Confirmed: Iran's Asghar Farhadi won't be let into the US to attend Oscar's. He's nominated for best foreign language film...#MuslimBan — Trita Parsi (@tparsi) January 28, 2017

Google has already taken the step of recalling travelling staff members to the US, concerned the measure could have huge implications for the tech world which hires talent from around the world on special H1-B visas. For Iraqis who helped the US government the ban could be a death sentence. A Baghdad man whose wife worked for the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), told Business Insider: “Mr. Trump, the new president, killed our dreams.” He spoke anonymously for fear of retribution from militant groups.

An #Iraqi friend who fled #Isis in #Sinjar & has been waiting months for a visa to join her husband just turned back from her US flight — Cathy (@cathyotten) January 28, 2017

3) Trump’s business interests While it may well be coincidence, some commentators have pointed out that none of the seven countries included in the ban are those in which Trump has business interests.

Fwiw

On the left: countries covered under Trump's refugee ban.

On the right: countries where Trump has business interests. pic.twitter.com/zL15KzHSdL — Zach Toombs (@zachtoombs) January 26, 2017

4) It could be illegal

1. Trump's #MuslimBan is against the law. The 1965 Immigration & Naturalization Act eliminated national origins as a basis for immigration. — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) January 28, 2017

2. It also eliminated race and ancestry as a criteria for entry. Trump/Bannon have tried to suggest the ban is not discriminatory, but... — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) January 28, 2017

3. Even using their thinly masked rationale that applying the ban to nationality does not make it a faith-based ban, it is still unlawful. — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) January 28, 2017

5) It goes against the fundamental values of the USA.

There are tears running down the cheeks of the Statue of Liberty tonight. pic.twitter.com/X6q40dMCsN — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 27, 2017

A religious test for entering our country is not reflective of America's fundamental values. I reject it. pic.twitter.com/DdsYj2XoLS — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) July 31, 2016

In 2015, now-Vice President Pence said:

Calls to ban Muslims from entering the U.S. are offensive and unconstitutional. — Governor Mike Pence (@GovPenceIN) December 8, 2015

Even Dick Cheney, the man who signed off on the torture of detainees during the Iraq War said such a ban “goes against everything we stand for and believe in”.

"Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free."



Except you. Not you. #MuslimBan pic.twitter.com/UN4G7v1roG — Greg Hogben (@MyDaughtersArmy) January 28, 2017

6) It was signed on Holocaust Memorial Day On the same day he signed the order, Trump paid tribute to “victims, survivors, heroes of the Holocaust”. He went on: “In the name of the perished, I pledge to do everything in my power throughout my Presidency, and my life, to ensure that the forces of evil never again defeat the powers of good. “Together, we will make love and tolerance prevalent throughout the world.” Also marking HMD was one Twitter account that highlighted the names and pictures of some of those aboard the St Louis ship which sailed from Hamburg to Cuba in 1939 fleeing the Nazis. The vessel was turned away from the US and of the 900 passengers, 254 were later killed in concentration camps.

My name is Max Hirsch. The US turned me away at the border in 1939. I was murdered in Mauthausen pic.twitter.com/7E02Xa5d80 — St. Louis Manifest (@Stl_Manifest) January 27, 2017

My name is Lutz Grünthal. The US turned me away at the border in 1939. I was murdered in Auschwitz pic.twitter.com/DyS8NXrk2P — St. Louis Manifest (@Stl_Manifest) January 27, 2017

7) Pro-life?