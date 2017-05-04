Prince Philip is to take things easy from this autumn onwards by no longer taking part in royal engagements, it was announced on Thursday.
The Duke of Edinburgh has been in the public eye for pretty much all of his life, having been born Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark in 1921.
The nephew of King Constantine of Greece became a royal consort when he married the soon-to-be Queen in 1947 and has become well known around the world for being something of a character.
We take a look at the Prince’s transformation over the years, from chubby-cheeked baby to the longest-serving royal consort of a British monarch in history.
The Prince as a toddler in July 1922.
In the classroom at MacJannet American School in the Paris suburb of St Cloud.
Dressed in Greek national costume, in this undated photo, when he attended the MacJannet American School in Paris. This picture was signed and presented to Donald R. MacJannet, by Prince Philip on his 9th birthday in 1930.
Playing the role of Donald Bane during an outdoor performance of Macbeth in Scotland in August 1935.
A rare picture of the prince at the public school of Gordonstoun, Elgin, Scotland.
As a young man, circa 1935.
Playing a game of cricket.
In his officers' uniform in 1946.
Resuming his attendance at the Royal Naval Officers' School at Kingsmoor in Hawthorn, Wiltshire, in 1947.
The first official picture of Philip and Elizabeth after their engagement in 1947.
The couple's wedding day later that year.
File photo dated 23/11/47 of the pair during their first public appearance since their wedding.
Taken by Royal command, this happy picture shows the Duke of Edinburgh with his infant son, Prince Charles in a private room at Buckingham Palace.
And then there were four after Princess Anne's birth in 1957.
Charles and Philip together.
The Queen after presenting her husband with a trophy following an exhibition polo match in which he played for Hurlingham against a team from New Zealand.
The couple looking relaxed at Balmoral in 1972.
Taking a photograph with his Hasselblad camera.
The Queen and Prince in 1976.
Wearing his uniform as Colonel-in-chief, Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, is seen during his visit to the Queen's Royal Irish Hussars.
The Duke of Edinburgh enquires about a four pint jug after he had pulled a pint at the Wadworth Brewery at Devizes, Wiltshire.
The Duke of Edinburgh competing in the Windsor Horse show.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip salute on horseback outside the gates of Buckinghma Palace, London, on June 14, 1975, following the annual Trooping of the Colour ceremony.
The Duke of Edinburgh with Chairman of TAG McLaren Ron Dennis during a tour of the new headquarters of West McLaren Mercedes Formula One team in Woking called 'Paragon' ahead of its completion in 2002.
The couple wait to receive the President of Malta, Dr Edward Fenech-Adami and his wife, Mary while on holiday at Balmoral Castle on August 16, 2005 in Balmoral, Scotland.
The family break into laughter as they watch Balmoral compete in the tug-of-war during the Braemar Gathering at the Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park on September 2, 2006 in Braemar, Scotland.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Duke of Edinburgh arrive at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, Windsor, to attend the Order of the Garter Service.
The pair recreate their first official picture as a married couple in 2007.
At Balmoral in 2012.
With members of the family during the annual Trooping The Colour ceremony at Buckingham Palace on June 13, 2015 in London.
Travelling on a motor launch as he attends the Bicentenary Celebrations of The Royal Yacht Squadron on June 5, 2015 in Cowes, England.
Leaving the Chapel Royal in St James's Palace, central London, following the christening of Prince George by the Archbishop of Canterbury in 2015.
Attending the Rifles' Sounding Retreat on Horse Guards Parade on June 2, 2016 in London, England.
Prince Philip’s decision to step back from public duties was taken with the support of the Queen.
He will attend previously scheduled engagements until August but will not be planning any more.
Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn were among those who paid tribute to his hard work over the decades - read the full story here.