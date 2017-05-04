Prince Philip is to take things easy from this autumn onwards by no longer taking part in royal engagements, it was announced on Thursday.

The Duke of Edinburgh has been in the public eye for pretty much all of his life, having been born Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark in 1921.

The nephew of King Constantine of Greece became a royal consort when he married the soon-to-be Queen in 1947 and has become well known around the world for being something of a character.

We take a look at the Prince’s transformation over the years, from chubby-cheeked baby to the longest-serving royal consort of a British monarch in history.