The bus driver who swerved to avoid seriously injuring a woman who was shoved in its path by a jogger has said he was “just doing his job”.
Police released the shocking footage this week of the incident in May that shows the woman walk across Putney Bridge in May and get shoved into the road by a jogger who simply keeps running.
Police say she was put in “extreme danger” by the jogger’s actions, crediting the bus driver’s lightning response with saving her from serious harm.
Despite falling head-first into the busy road, she was left with only minor injuries.
The bus stopped and some passengers got off and rushed to her aid.
A spokesperson from Go Ahead London, who employ the driver, told 5 News: “The driver commented that he is pleased to have been a hero, he was just doing his job.
“He is pleased to have been able to react the way he did and that there was no serious injury to the lady.”
Police on Thursday apprehended a 41-year-old man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm following enquiries at an address in Chelsea.
The man was taken to a south London police station.
The arrest comes after police launched a major appeal to find the jogger involved, whom the public dubbed the “Putney Pusher”.
According to police, the jogger came back the other way across the bridge around 15 minutes later but ignored the victim’s attempts to speak with him.
Police continue to appeal for any witnesses to the incident and ask that anyone with information call Putney Safer Neighbourhood Team on 020 8785 8874 or 101 or tweet @MetCC.
Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.