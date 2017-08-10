The bus driver who swerved to avoid seriously injuring a woman who was shoved in its path by a jogger has said he was “just doing his job”.

Police released the shocking footage this week of the incident in May that shows the woman walk across Putney Bridge in May and get shoved into the road by a jogger who simply keeps running.

Police say she was put in “extreme danger” by the jogger’s actions, crediting the bus driver’s lightning response with saving her from serious harm.

Despite falling head-first into the busy road, she was left with only minor injuries.