Mum Who Gave Birth To Rainbow Baby 11 Months Ago Is Now Pregnant With Her Sister's Rainbow Baby

A mother who gave birth to her own rainbow baby 11 months ago is now carrying her sister’s rainbow baby.

The pair, from the US, both took part in a photoshoot to mark pregnancy and infant loss awareness month

“Rainbow baby” is a term used to describe a child born to parents following a miscarriage, stillbirth or neonatal death.

The sisters, Anna and Beth, want to raise awareness of baby loss and hope their story will give hope to others.

Speaking about the sisters, photographer JoAnn Marrero told HuffPost UK: “We honour a beautiful pair of sisters who both have losses, yet celebrate sister Anna who gave birth to her rainbow baby just 11 months ago and is now pregnant and is carrying, growing, nurturing and loving her sister Beth’s rainbow baby.”